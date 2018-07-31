Speech to Text for Care With a Bear plug

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

10" and "azzip pizza" a collecting donations "of stuffed animals". police, firefighers, and e-m-ts.. will take those animals.. and give them to kids during emergencies. we're hosting "our special collection drive" outside the station "tomorrow"! people will be outside from "7"-in the morning until "6"-o'clock in the evening. jus pull up... and drop-off "your new donation"! "a local construction zone".. i turning into a hazard. hear why