Speech to Text for CODA Community Grant

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

helped local families in crisis. "the council on domestic abuse".. or, "coda" recently received money. "farmer jack strain".. from sullivan county.. chose the group to get "25"- hundred-dollars. "america's farmers grow communities" and "the monsanto fund" made this possible. "coda" used the money to buy food for their pantry. "the group".. gave nearly "42"-hundred meals to people " their emegency shelter". /////// /////// anyone who comes into coda's shelter, we have 44 beds, they're mostly full all the time, so those are 44 mouths we're feeding every day. //////// "organizers say" .. "community support" is vital to their services. you can donate online "at coda's website". [e3]care with a bear plug-open vo fs "tomorrow".. we need your help "to care with a bear"! "news