Speech to Text for New Brazil school ready for kids

"a new school in the wabash valley". "the annunciation catholic montessori school" will open soon "in brazil, indiana". this will be the 1st montessori-based school "in clay county". "preschooler will make-up the 1st group to attend the school. from there.. "school leaders" hope to grow by "1"- grade each year. "directors say".. "the montessori background" helps students understand their potential. "students" will learn "hands- on".. while also being guided "spiritually". //////// [b13]brazil montessori school-sot vo /////// their work is different from what we would consider work. and so, it's something that really fulfills them, and engages them. it requires concentration, and it just kind of sets them, our goal -- is to prepare them for life. /////// "directors" want the school to have "a home-like feeling" to encourage "learning and "growth". we've linked you to contact information on our website.. that's "w-t-h-i t-v dot com". "school officials in vincennes" are busy.