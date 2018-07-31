Clear

Accused Mattoon school shooter waives jury trial

Posted: Mon Jul 30 14:14:37 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jul 30 14:14:37 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

school".. has waived "his right to a jury trial. "a judge".. has set a hearing "for september 14th". it will be "the juvenile court version of a trial". "the shooting" happened "at mattoon high school" "in september 20-17". typically.. suspects in juvenvile cases are limited "to trial by judge". but "a judge" recently "grante a motion" that opened-up the possibility "for a jury trial". under the motion .. "the suspect" could get "a blended juvenile and adult sentence". "the terre haute police department".. joins one of its
