Speech to Text for Accused Mattoon school shooter waives jury trial

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

school".. has waived "his right to a jury trial. "a judge".. has set a hearing "for september 14th". it will be "the juvenile court version of a trial". "the shooting" happened "at mattoon high school" "in september 20-17". typically.. suspects in juvenvile cases are limited "to trial by judge". but "a judge" recently "grante a motion" that opened-up the possibility "for a jury trial". under the motion .. "the suspect" could get "a blended juvenile and adult sentence". "the terre haute police department".. joins one of its