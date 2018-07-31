Speech to Text for Tick diseases on the rise

especially "y pose "a serious threat to families". what may start "as seemingly nothing" .. can develop "into major health problems". "a local woman" knows the impac first-hand.. and is sharing her story. ///// you lose control... and that's terrifying. /////// and "right now".. "state healt officials say".. "tick-borne diseases" are risin across the state. news 10's.. "abby kirk" found-out.. "what this means for you" and "how you can lower your risk of getting bit"... "abby"... /////// [b3]tick diseases-live pkg susie, a local doctor tells me ticks are most active during the late spring and early summer months----in areas with heavy undergrowth ...around trees and forests. they can transmit different diseases. this happens to be the case for one local woman. she shares her story.... ///////// "we were cleaning up our parents estate... at the farm i had grown up on." it was four years ago for "marty goodwin".... she says she didn't think twice about what looked like a "bulls-eye" rash... on her leg.... "i was like i don't need to go to the doctor for this...but then it would go away and then something else would happen." goodwin says antibiotics offered temporary fixes.... but, years later ... severe symptoms, such as confusion, would come and go... "i was trying to drive my kids to a function and i had to pull over because i was practically crying because i could not remember where to turn ....it was just awful." goodwin was eventually diganosed with "lyme disease." ---doctor, patrick titzer "we believe it is transmitted through the saliva...that the tick transmits into the skin." patrick titzer is a family physician in terre haute. he says "lyme disease" can be difficult to diganose. -doctor "not every patient knows that they have been bitten by a tick. ticks will bite, they'll feed, and they'll fall off." according to the indiana state department of health--- reports of "tick-borne" diseases are increasing. there have been more than 100 cases just this year. --doctor "talking to your family doctor, your nurse practioner, or whoever you see is a good first step. titzer says there are ways you can protect yourself.... he recommends you wear: - long sleeve shirts, light colored pants - use epa insect repellents - and wear a hat... if you know you'll be in grassy or wooded areas.... "be aware and be alert, be vigilant. don't be scared to go out. be prepared." /////// titzer recommends using after shave lotion or rubbing alcohol...if you notice a tick on you. he also says to get your pets checked ....because ticks can transfer from them to you.... live in terre haute, abby kirk, news 10.