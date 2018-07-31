Speech to Text for Monday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

parts of the valley. this is in north terre haute, near fort harrison road -- and lafayette avenue. adlib [c3]weather-wxwall today rain is sticking around the valley, with a few thunderstorms not out of the question. day time highs still well below average, with temperatures getting to 77. now when i come back, we'll time out exactly when you could see these showers, along with hw much it's going to continue to affect our temperatures. stay tuned. more than a dozen large the valley, with a few thunderstorms not out of the question. day time highs still well below average, with temperatures getting to 77. now when i come back, we'll time out exactly when you could see these showers, along with hw much it's going to continue to affect our temperatures. stay tuned. more than a dozen large wildfires are burning in the valley, with a few thunderstorms not out of the question. day time highs still well below average, with temperatures getting to 77. now when i come back, we'll time out exactly when you could see these showers, along with hw much it's going to continue to affect our temperatures. stay tuned. the valley, with a few thunderstorms not out of the question. day time highs still well below average, with temperatures getting to 77. now when i come back, we'll time out exactly when you could see these showers, along with hw much it's going to continue to affect our temperatures. stay tuned. the valley, with a few thunderstorms not out of the question. day time highs still well below average, with temperatures getting to 77. now when i come back, we'll time out exactly when you could see these showers, along with hw much it's going to continue to affect our temperatures. stay tuned. more than a dozen large wildfires are burning in the valley, with a few thunderstorms not out of the question. day time highs still well below average, with temperatures getting to 77. now when i come back, we'll time out exactly when you could see these showers, along with hw much it's going to continue to affect our temperatures. stay tuned. more than a dozen large wildfires are burning in california this mid-day. c-b-s's laura podesta has the