Local business hosts public meeting on property tax assessments

It's a story we first brought you last week on News 10.

Posted: Mon Jul 30 08:07:19 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jul 30 08:07:20 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Local business hosts public meeting on property tax assessments

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

still have time to "appeal" their assessments here in vigo county. yesterday - top guns in terre haute hosted an informational meeting on the topic. that's after some property owners saw large increases in their assessments. vigo county assesor candidate -- kevin gardner -- was on hand to answer questions. top guns owner steve ellis says he's concerned for the future of local businesses. "at what point do we start. do we wake up as a community and say hey we can not afford to lose anymore businesses we have to stick together and make sure that our businesses are staying open." for information on how to appeal your assessment, just go to our website, wthi tv dot com. the griffin bike park
