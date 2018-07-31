Speech to Text for Local bike park host clinic to inspire more riders

hundreds from all over the country ... the miles of trail are a must-see visit for new and avid riders -- but not everyone has the training to tackle it ... news 10s garrett brown explains how coaches -- near and far -- came to bring you up to speed. visitors from eleven different states came to the wabash valley this weekend. they helped put on a clinic to get people trained to go bike trail riding. but they didn't just come for their passion. they came to pay respect to a park that honors fallen heroes. on average roughly two hundred people came out to the griffin bike park each weekend. but it's a number those who help run the park would like to see be much higher. "our biggest issue is getting the folks in terre haute to realize what we got. we're good outside of terre haute, we good outside of indiana. we're pretty well known but we really want to push for people in terre haute." that's why the sundance mountain bike skills clinic came to the wabash valley. the group trains those interested in hitting the came to the wabash valley. the group trains those interested in hitting the trails. for two days roughly 50 participants learned the tricks of the trade. with the overall goal of everyone becoming a skilled rider. "we teach you and its neat to see someone sixty eight years old doing it for the first time and they just bought a bike. so its neat to see them progress and i would love to put on more events." many of these coaches are known on a national level. one even coaching team usa for the olympics. but their passions didn't just bring them here for the trails. it's for the message that this park stands for. honoring those who have lost their lives serving our country. "this makes you give more thanks. theres just something amazing about riding here and i have literally ridden around the world." in the end everyone of these riders will leave with more skills than before they came. but the park just hopes others will take the time to take up the sport as well. "we really want to get more people on bikes. its so beautiful and serine out here and your stress just goes away. its hard not to ride and not have a smile on your face and you always meet new friends." now sundance hope to come back later this year and do another clinic for those interested. if you would like to learn more go to or website at wthitv.com. back to you. you have a chance to get some hands-on training for yourself ....