Speech to Text for Back to School shopping

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for kids to come through their doors once again. before that can happen... the kids have to stock up on supplies. that can hit your wallet pretty hard. news 10s sarah lehman is live at walmart to tell us just how bad it can get. walking through the aisles things don't look too expensive. folders for 99 cents a pack of pencils for 99 cents notebooks for a dollar. it's when your child has to start picking up scientific calculators for 15 dollars. new booksbags for 25 dollars. add in more than one kid and you're looking at a triple digit billl at the checkout. summer is ending "are you sad that the summers over? "yes it was very fun!" school is right around the corner "i think it's gonna be great cause i have a great school. riley elementary.great teachers great principal. " its time to start back to school shopping! "my favorite thing is the markers. cause i like to draw." but for parents it's not as exciting when they get to the checkout and see the bill. "i feel like it's getting a little more expensive each year." even though budgets are set and money is saved. when alls said and done... "we had a little bit of a budget set for it. but you know we come in here and prices have gone up they're a little higher this year. so it's definitely affected our budget" "it's not just scientific calculators and new book bags that add to your total at checkout. theres something else that a lot of people forget about. it's also new back to school clothes. ones that follow the dress code of the school. "she's gotta have new shoes. specific shoes just for gym so i have to buy her two new pairs of shoes this year. so she'll have something to wear to school and just something to wear at the school." counterman says if it wasn't for her daughters grandparetns helping with the bill ... "she wouldn't have half the things other kids have going back to school. you know we're gonna be several hundred dollars in just getting her prepared for school this year." some ways you can save a little is by buying off 2 valley took time to give back to their community today! it's part of "serve the valley"...