Artists take center stage at Art Extravaganza

One of a kind pieces were featured at the Meadows Shopping Center in Terre Haute.

Posted: Mon Jul 30 06:35:00 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jul 30 06:35:01 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

on center stage today... one-of-a-kind pieces were featured at the meadows shopping center in terre haute. about 40 artists were there for the "art extravaganza". robbie owen started the event this year... this is the second time its been held. owen said he wants artists to be able to show off their work and have a community of their own. [b14]art extravaganza-sotvo "anything that someone is confident in. that they put work and creativity into is something that can be in this." if you'd like to learn more about these art shows... visit wthi-tv-dot-com to find out how you can get involved. [b15]road barricaded for painting-wipe vo artwork took over a terre haute intersection
