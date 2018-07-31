Speech to Text for Terre Haute farmers market continues to grow after move to meadows

news 10s garrett brown stopped by the "meadows shopping center" this morning .... new for you tonight at 6... he explains how a boost for a local group -- is helping out the community. the terre haute farmers market first started up in two thousand and five. since that time a lot has changed. one of those being a new home with room to grow. the parking lot was full at the meadows shopping center on saturday. that's as people turned out for the terre haute farmers market. candace minster has been a vendor at the market since it began. she says its great to see such a turnout to shop local. "its really a nice highlife of the wabash valley community and get to see a lot of fellow growers and crafters and bakers." this year marked a change for the market. that's as they moved away from their downtown location. but so far it has been a change that has showed great results. "ive had new vendors starting almost every week since we started and we were full to start with. so we've already had to shift how were laying out everybody to get everybody in. so its just awesome." with its new location closer to a residential part of town those coming to shop have increased. for many its just a great place to get their fresh vegetables and goods. but these vendors know its money being spent that will stay in the community. "and this is how you boost a local economy is to keep the money in the economy in it and then try to find ways to bring new money into that economy." it's a community that continues to grow. these vendors and customers only hope that more will come out to help it do so. "i hope the market continues to expand and that it continues to grow. we have a lot of space here at the meadows so we can continue to get bigger." the market takes place every saturday from eight am to noon. once the market closes up for the year in october. they will begin their winter market starting in november. back to you. meteorologist brady harp is in the weather