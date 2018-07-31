Speech to Text for Meet Your Council Person event helps to build connections and solutions in communities

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

local leaders a little better today... people came out to meet their council person at sheridan park today. members from the city and vigo county council hung out with the community for the afternoon. the goal is to strengthen relationships between local leaders and the people they serve. organizers say it's about working together to improve our neighborhoods. "if we can get everybody together here... then we can help to build neighborhoods throughout the whole city of terre haute and throughout vigo county... and then that helps to build involvement in whats going on in our communities." myers said they hope to host similar events in the near future. [b18]tease 1-vo one colts rookie is proving himself in training camp...