Speech to Text for Local church helps families prepare for back to school season

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

-- and a local church helped families prepared. "faith wesleyan church" held it annual back-to-school bash today. that's where kids received backpacks already filled with school supplies. the church also gave away free clothes for children. as families shop for new back-to-school gear -- it can become expensive. that's why the church stepped in today -- hoping to relieve families of that pressure. [b14]back to school bash-sotvo "it's just an amazing feeling especially we've had just a tremendous turn out today already. within the first hour. it's just exciting to see and people have been very grateful." the church gave away about 80 backpacks last year... this year -- more than 400 backpacks went home with area kids. the terre haute community got to know some of its