Monday: Showers and a few storms. High: 77° Monday Night: More showers, cloudy. Low 64° Tuesday: Rain continues, with isolated t-storms. High: 77° Detailed Forecast: Showers will continue off and on as we go through the day today, and temperatures stay well below average. Day time highs this time of year are normally 88 degrees, so we're looking to be about 10 degrees cooler than normal, with highs in the upper 70's. Tonight the showers continue on, and a few rumbles of thunder aren't out of the question. Lows dipping into the mid 60's. Then tomorrow, a lot like today, with highs in the upper 70's with scattered showers and thunderstorms through the day.