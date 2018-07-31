Clear

Showers will continue off and on as we go through the day today

Monday: Showers and a few storms. High: 77° Monday Night: More showers, cloudy. Low 64°

Posted: Mon Jul 30 03:28:29 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jul 30 03:30:22 PDT 2018

Monday: Showers and a few storms. High: 77° Monday Night: More showers, cloudy. Low 64° Tuesday: Rain continues, with isolated t-storms. High: 77° Detailed Forecast: Showers will continue off and on as we go through the day today, and temperatures stay well below average. Day time highs this time of year are normally 88 degrees, so we're looking to be about 10 degrees cooler than normal, with highs in the upper 70's. Tonight the showers continue on, and a few rumbles of thunder aren't out of the question. Lows dipping into the mid 60's. Then tomorrow, a lot like today, with highs in the upper 70's with scattered showers and thunderstorms through the day.
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Zionsville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
