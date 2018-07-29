Clear

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Showers and a few storms moving in this afternoon.

Posted: Sun Jul 29 06:35:20 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Jul 29 06:35:21 PDT 2018
Posted By: Erik Piper

Speech to Text for News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

today we're looking at a mostly cloudy sky with mild temperatures. day time highs reaching 80 today in the valley. tonight we're looking at the chance for showers and a few storms to roll through late afternoon to early evening. overnight lows dropping to 64 tonight. then tomorrow we'll start with clouds but tracking a few showers in the afternoon with highs at 76. a prominent carnidal in the mostly cloudy sky with mild temperatures. day time highs reaching 80 today in the valley. tonight we're looking at the chance for showers and a few storms to roll through late afternoon to early evening. overnight lows dropping to 64 tonight. then tomorrow we'll start with clouds but tracking a few showers in the afternoon with highs at 76. a prominent carnidal in the catholic church in the mostly cloudy sky with mild temperatures. day time highs reaching 80 today in the valley. tonight we're looking at the chance for showers and a few storms to roll through late afternoon to early evening. overnight lows dropping to 64 tonight. then tomorrow we'll start with clouds but tracking a few showers in the afternoon with highs at 76. a prominent carnidal in the catholic church in the mostly cloudy sky with mild temperatures. day time highs reaching 80 today in the valley. tonight we're looking at the chance for showers and a few storms to roll through late afternoon to early evening. overnight lows dropping to 64 tonight. then tomorrow we'll start with clouds but tracking a few showers in the afternoon with highs at 76. a prominent carnidal in the catholic church in the mostly cloudy sky with mild temperatures. day time highs reaching 80 today in the valley. tonight we're looking at the chance for showers and a few storms to roll through late afternoon to early evening. overnight lows dropping to 64 tonight. then tomorrow we'll start with clouds but tracking a few showers in the afternoon with highs at 76. a prominent carnidal in the catholic church in the mostly cloudy sky with mild temperatures. day time highs reaching 80 today in the valley. tonight we're looking at the chance for showers and a few storms to roll through late afternoon to early evening. overnight lows dropping to 64 tonight. then tomorrow we'll start with clouds but tracking a few showers in the afternoon with highs at 76. a prominent carnidal in the catholic church in the mostly cloudy sky with mild temperatures. day time highs reaching 80 today in the valley. tonight we're looking at the chance for showers and a few storms to roll 2
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
A cloudy end to the weekend, with showers coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Rex rout Sliders

Image

ESPN analyst thinks Etling could make it

Image

Eric Stidman with a really cool cloud and the forecast

Image

Summer Reading Program wraps up

Image

Education Foundation golf outing

Image

Adoption Project Hope

Image

Hamilton Center thanks their employees

Image

Quintin Towles lawsuit against THPD officer

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"