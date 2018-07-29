Clear

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Nice day today, but rain coming tomorrow.

Posted: Sat Jul 28 08:39:56 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Jul 28 08:39:57 PDT 2018
Posted By: Erik Piper

Speech to Text for News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

today expect it to be warm, but still sticking below average. mostly sunny as temperatures climb to 80 degrees. then tonight, clouds roll in, and we'll be cool for the overnight with a light breeze. lows tonight dropping to 60. tomorrow we're looking at a pattern change as highs climb to 79, but we bring in the chance for showers and even a few storms to start the work week off.
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
A cloudy end to the weekend, with showers coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

