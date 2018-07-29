Speech to Text for Rex rout Sliders

last ten games.. and their lead in the west division is in danger .. terre haute looking to kick it into high gear for the final week of the season.. rex versus sliders.. bottom 1st.. austin weiler single.. roby enriquez scores.. 1-0 rex.. 2nd inning.. jordan schaffer single .. mason speirs scores .. 2-0 rex.. next batter.. drew ashley single.. lorenzo elion scores.. 3-0 rex.. later in 2nd.. roby enriquez double ... two rbis.. 5-0 rex .. you might be noticing a pattern.. the rex pile it on.. 7 runs in the 2nd inning .. 5 more in the 4th.. the rex rout springfield at bob warn field tonight.. 14-3 the final.. we were scuffling there for a little bit, but we didn't want to panic. as a coaching staff, we wanted to stay relaxed and calm. we believe in our guys and they should believe in themselves as well. so if we just stick to the process, hopefully we should have more days like tonight. and good news for the