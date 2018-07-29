Speech to Text for ESPN analyst thinks Etling could make it

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

back to business for terre haute's danny etling.. he's working out in foxborough.. and that's where sports director rick semmler is once again this evening.. danny etling wrapped up his second day of training camp with new england. the qb continues to try and make a name for himself with the patriots. now new england isn't a franchise who likes to waist their draft picks. they took the former terre haute standout in the 7th round of this years draft. the former terre haute standout in the 7th round of this years draft. the pats like a lot of things about etling. his size, arm strength and work ethic mike reiss of espn has covered new england since the late 90s and he thinks danny has a real chance to make the patriots roster this year. "when the patriots have drafted quarterbacks in the past, they have keep three. go back to 2011 to ryan mallett, he was a third round pick. they kept him as a third quarterback that year. you go back to jacoby brissett, a third round pick in 2016. they keep him as a third quarterback that year. danny eting could make it as a third quarterback. only thing i'd say is he's a seventh round pick. not as high as those other draft picks. do think he has a shot to stick, he throws a good ball." etling has been putting a ton of time in learning the patriots offense.. we could see him action in less than two weeks time when the pats open the preseason against washington. colts quarterback andrew luck was back on