Summer Reading Program wraps up

Posted: Fri Jul 27 19:42:29 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jul 27 19:42:30 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

the vigo county public library. the library held the summer reading finale. all summer long .... people have been reading and logging the time spent. today's event was a way to reward the community for its hard work. free food, a bounce house and a giant slide were all available for families. organizers say it's a fun way to make reading a community engagement. "tonight's a great night because we get to celebrate summer reading. we get to reward all those indivuals, all those family members who were able to read all summer long." the library hopes to offer this program again next summer.
