Education Foundation golf outing

Education Foundation golf outing

Posted: Fri Jul 27 19:40:19 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jul 27 19:40:20 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

all about the kids. the vigo county education foundation held its annual "fore the kids golf scramble". it took place at the rea park golf course. news 10 spoke with executive director jane nichols. she says the money will be used for several educational projects. "projects from classroom many grants, extra books, worm farms, owl pellets, ecosystem studies." "we're so grateful we have such a generous community that's come out in full force to support our schools and our teachers." organizers said this year the event had more sponsors than ever before. the weather was perfect which means the turn out on the green was great! "treat yo self". that was the message behind an event today at the
A cloudy end to the weekend, with showers coming.
