Clear

Adoption Project Hope

Adoption Project Hope

Posted: Fri Jul 27 19:38:42 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jul 27 19:38:42 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Adoption Project Hope

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

supplies plus" in terre haute aims to help with that cause. the shop will hold a "clear the shelters" event. it's a national adoption event taking place across the country. pet supplies plus is teaming up with the terre haute humane society and an edgar county shelter. organizers say last year's event was such a success... they just had to do it again this year. [b16]adoption and project hope plug-sotfs "this is a franchisee owned business here at this location. but it was so successful that pet supplies plus corporate stores decided to get on the band wagon and now it is a nationally sponsored event." the event is taking place saturday, august 11th. it's from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. pet supplies plus in terre haute is located on state road 46. we're just days away now.. from
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
A cloudy end to the weekend, with showers coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Rex rout Sliders

Image

ESPN analyst thinks Etling could make it

Image

Eric Stidman with a really cool cloud and the forecast

Image

Summer Reading Program wraps up

Image

Education Foundation golf outing

Image

Adoption Project Hope

Image

Hamilton Center thanks their employees

Image

Quintin Towles lawsuit against THPD officer

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"