Speech to Text for Adoption Project Hope

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

supplies plus" in terre haute aims to help with that cause. the shop will hold a "clear the shelters" event. it's a national adoption event taking place across the country. pet supplies plus is teaming up with the terre haute humane society and an edgar county shelter. organizers say last year's event was such a success... they just had to do it again this year. [b16]adoption and project hope plug-sotfs "this is a franchisee owned business here at this location. but it was so successful that pet supplies plus corporate stores decided to get on the band wagon and now it is a nationally sponsored event." the event is taking place saturday, august 11th. it's from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. pet supplies plus in terre haute is located on state road 46. we're just days away now.. from