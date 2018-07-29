Speech to Text for Quintin Towles lawsuit against THPD officer

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

dismiss a lawsuit against him. last month.. "quintin towles" filed a lawsuit against "vigo county", "the terre haut police department", and "officer lance sanders". "sanders" shot "towles" durin an incident in october 20-15. the prosecutor's office determined sanders use of deadly force "was justified". "towles" is prison on a number of charges.. including: possession of a handgun. attorneys for sanders filed a motion to dismiss yesterday. a big part of fighting the opioid crisis is the medical care centers that focus on recovery.