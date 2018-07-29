Clear

New VA Clinic in Terre Haute

New VA Clinic in Terre Haute

Posted: Fri Jul 27 19:28:50 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jul 27 19:28:50 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. we have confirmed a new location for a veterans affairs clinic in terre haute. news 10's heather good has been working to get more information for you. she joins us now live in the studio with what she's learned. [b2]va clinic latest-fronted pkg we have confirmed v-a clinic services will be offered at a new location on west honey creek drive in terre haute. we're still working to get more information from v-a officials. but some do say local services are growing. this former strip mall is the site of a new clinic. a viewer sent us this photo of the sign recently installed reading "u-s department of veterans affairs terre haute v-a clinic". the sign has since been covered... but if you take a look through the windows and class you can clearly see exam rooms. back in january ... u-s senator joe donnelly announced the v-a planned to lease a terre haute facility to improve veteran access to health care. at that time... v-a officials said the new clinic would be 67-thousand square feet and serve 4- thousand veterans. we reached out to v-a officials in indianapolis for more information about this clinic and received this statement saying in part... "existing programs are growing while we are also preparing to build a new 25- million dollar clinic in terre haute over the next three years." local veterans have responded to this news saying they recieved information in the mail about the new facility. they say more services -- like eye care -- will be offered here. this clinic is set to open september 4th. v-a officials tell me they could have more information about this developing story next week. back to you. a terre haute police officer has asked a judge to
