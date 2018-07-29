Speech to Text for The Opioid Summit in Indianapolis

epidemic continues. recovery care providers from the wabash valley attended the "indiana opioid summit" this week. news 10s garrett brown sat down with one provider in attendance. he's live in the newsroom and has more on their goals "after" the event. for the past couple days i have talked to judges, law enforcement and countless others all involved in fighting the opioid epidemic. but the biggest cure for many of these addicts its getting them the proper treatment from local providers. in the hundreds who attended wednesdays summit one of those was doctor jennifer hutchens. she is the acting chief of addiction services at hamilton center. she too wished to learn more on how to improve the valley. "i think it was a good start, you know it's a great start in giving individuals information as to where their counties need to go." in the state of indiana there are currently eighteen centers that provide medication assisted treatment. one of those being in terre haute. but the message many health care providers want to be heard is there is more that needs to be done than treating with methadone. "this is not a one way conversation, its bi- directional. we learn from each other and we take that relationship and knowledge back to our community and that's where solutions happen." thats why hamilton center helps with various programs like relapse prevention and re-entry classes for those in jail. they are also working alongside vigo county community corrections. with the help with some state funding they will provide special treatment for those in need of recovery. "its going to be a ninety day program. its going to be very intense treatment. so they have a better chance of making it in recovery and turning their life around when they are released from that program" its treatment that can help resolve this national issue when it comes to drugs. but those who help provide these services know its one that cannot be won on their own. "this is a community problem and if we don't start addressing it as a community than who will. if not us who?" now later this year the opioid epidemic will be brought up again at another event. that one will be the indiana health and wellness summit. that will be in september. reporting live in the news room. im news 10s garrett brown. back to you.