Speech to Text for New mall moving into Honey Creek Mall

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

4th. we've told you before about the unknown future of the honey creek mall. but today.. one business says it's celebrating a future with the mall. rondrell moore travelled to paris, illinois to get a look at what's happening. mark calendars for october of this year. that's when a local business says it'll be open for customers...at honey creek mall. the news comes just months after two major stores announced their exit. shewey's in paris illinois is not your typical shopping experience. here's how it works, customers buy pottery pieces.. then they personalize them by hand painting them. today they announced they're expanding to the terre haute mall. they plan on taking the space between victoria's secret and bath and body works. owners say "shewey's" is an interactive experience. it's very different than the average mall shop. they say that's why it's the perfect fit. "you have to do it yourself. it's part of the memory making. it's part of the hands on. so it's going to bring new life to the mall. it's going to make it exciting and colorful especially." c-b-l industries owns honey creek mall. they say they can't make an official statement on the store at this time. but again, shewey says they plan to the new location october. work to find a solution to the nationwide opioid