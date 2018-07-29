Clear

New mall moving into Honey Creek Mall

New mall moving into Honey Creek Mall

Posted: Fri Jul 27 16:00:55 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jul 27 16:00:55 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for New mall moving into Honey Creek Mall

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

4th. we've told you before about the unknown future of the honey creek mall. but today.. one business says it's celebrating a future with the mall. rondrell moore travelled to paris, illinois to get a look at what's happening. mark calendars for october of this year. that's when a local business says it'll be open for customers...at honey creek mall. the news comes just months after two major stores announced their exit. shewey's in paris illinois is not your typical shopping experience. here's how it works, customers buy pottery pieces.. then they personalize them by hand painting them. today they announced they're expanding to the terre haute mall. they plan on taking the space between victoria's secret and bath and body works. owners say "shewey's" is an interactive experience. it's very different than the average mall shop. they say that's why it's the perfect fit. "you have to do it yourself. it's part of the memory making. it's part of the hands on. so it's going to bring new life to the mall. it's going to make it exciting and colorful especially." c-b-l industries owns honey creek mall. they say they can't make an official statement on the store at this time. but again, shewey says they plan to the new location october. work to find a solution to the nationwide opioid
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
A cloudy end to the weekend, with showers coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Rex rout Sliders

Image

ESPN analyst thinks Etling could make it

Image

Eric Stidman with a really cool cloud and the forecast

Image

Summer Reading Program wraps up

Image

Education Foundation golf outing

Image

Adoption Project Hope

Image

Hamilton Center thanks their employees

Image

Quintin Towles lawsuit against THPD officer

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"