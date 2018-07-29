Clear

New VA Clinic Location

New VA Clinic Location

Posted: Fri Jul 27 15:58:35 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jul 27 15:58:35 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for New VA Clinic Location

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

v-a clinic in terre haute has been revealed. news 10's heather good is live at the future location.. heather.. what can you tell us? if you take a look behind me... you can see a sign on the building is covered. this is a viewer photo sent to us today ... the sign on the building says us department of veterans affairs terre haute va clinic. the sign has since been covered. i have been in communication with va officials and have asked a series of questions about this property and when it will be open to serve veterans. i am still waiting for answers. i have also reached out to senator joe donnelly's office. he made the announcement earlier this year a new va clinic would be coming to terre haute. at that time va officials said the facility would serve 4- thousand veterans. i'm working to get further more information for you. live in terre haute, heather good, news 10. we have just heard back from v-a officials.
