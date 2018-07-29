Speech to Text for Lemonade stand for a great cause

meet "aubree stephens" and "no cross". "these young ladies".. are learning at a very young age.. what it's like to give back "to your community". "the duo" set-up a lemonade stand.. outside "of the advantage plus of indiana federal credit union" on fruitridge avenue in terre haute. all the money raised from today's sales.. will go "to the terre haute police department k-9 unit". "the girls say".. it feels good to give back. /////// [e3]lemonade stand thpd k9-sot vo //////// "just to see the smiles on their faces of people to come in you know, because there's a lemonade stand there and a popcorn machine stand." /////// "the girls" set a personal goal of "130"-dollars. listen to this.. they raised "356"-dollars! and the story gets even better.. "the credit union" matched each dollar.. bringing the grand total to "712" dollars being donated "t the terre haute police k-9 unit"! [f0]break 4 jumping