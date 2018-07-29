Speech to Text for Olney 5G towers

to keep-up "with new technology". news 10's.. "bureau chief".. "gary brian" explains more about the action taken. ////// "the city of olney may not be the first to get new technology. but a new ordinance hopes to make sure the city is ready when that technology comes." the new technology is 5g cell phone coverage. 5g hopes to offer users faster internet coverage on their phones and devices than current 4g. the technology has not quite made it into the big cities this year. however the small city of olney is already getting prepared. olney has been in talks with the illinois municipal league. the league has been encouarging cities and towns to adopt regulations on the new technology. now.. a new ordinance lays out rules that providers must abide by when bringing the coverage to the city. "the town the size of olney you're looking at numerous antennas that are going to be deployed if everybody does the service or once everybody starts to utilize it at the current rate of technology. so as that happens it can really, if you don't have some type of regulation it becomes the wild west. you can just slap them up anywhere." "the mayor says they don't know when they will receive 5g coverage in the city of olney, but they want to be ready when that technology arrives. in olney, gary brian, news 10."