Speech to Text for Eddie's Sandwich Shop reopens

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

after "a car crashes through the building". "crews" worked through the night.. and made basic repairs "to eddie's sandwich shop" in brazil. as "you" can see .. windows are boarded-up.. but they are back open for business. now rewind back to yesterday.. this is what "eddie's" looked like last night. "police say".. a car drove through the building. "3"-people were reportedly hurt a cause behind this accident has yet to be released. "services" are set.. "for a murder victim" "in bellair, illinois".