Colton Strong Toy Collection

Posted: Fri Jul 27 14:55:42 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jul 27 14:55:42 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Colton Strong Toy Collection

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

hospital.. that gave them so much. "the murrays of terre haute".. lost their son.. "colton" in december. he died.. after battling several medical complications. for the last month-and-a- half.. the family asked people to donate "toys', "books", and "stuffed animals" for what's called "the colton strong toy drive". this morning.. "news 10" had the pleasure of watching colton's family load "a large truck" with all of your many donations! boxes "full of fun"! all for the kids "at riley hospital for children". a place very dear to the murrays. //////// "...it allows us to give back..makes us feel like we're giving back to a place that gave us so much..so it's an awesome feeling.." /////// "the murrays" drove the toys " riley hospital" this afternoon. and "the kids admitted to the hospital" should be having lots of fun tonight! some volunteers spent part of their friday..
