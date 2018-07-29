Clear

Fight for my mom ALS

Fight for my mom ALS

Posted: Fri Jul 27 14:54:41 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jul 27 14:54:41 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Fight for my mom ALS

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

2 loved one" struggle with a disease.. that "he" or "she" "not" control. that's the reality for "1"- terre haute woman. news 10's.. "melissa crash" explains.. "how a walk-a-thon" will "not" only help "1"-loca family.. but several others as well. //////// "the bond between a mother and a daughter as they flip through years of photo albums they reminisce on a much simpler time all of the smiles through the years, wouldn't prepare amy for the challenge ahead. "i was the one bawling sigh -- and she's incredible -- sigh two years ago... amy hutson's mother was diagnosed with a-l-s. a disease that affects nerve cells in your brain and spinal cord. "you don't want to accept the diagnosis." a devastating disease with no cure or treatment. "if you don't have a positive attitude, you're not going to get any stronger." huston wanted to find a way... to give back to the woman, who has been there for her -- her entire life. has been there for her -- her entire life. "you've been strong for me for so long. and i want to give that back." that's when huston came up with the idea ... "fight 4 my mom" walk-a-thon. "all proceeds are being donated to the als association indiana chapter." it's not just about the money. it's about providing resources. showing families - they're not alone. "she's the reason i started it. she told me she wants to leave feeling hopeful. she wants to have fun! we can make this fun." for this family it's all about "hope." "who wouldn't want to fight for her? she's amazing. she's so strong." "and you're a wonderful daughter." fighting 4 her mom - each step, or walk... of the way. in terre haute, with photojournalist john timm -- melissa crash -- news 10" mom - each step, or walk... of the way. in terre haute, with photojournalist john timm -- melissa crash -- news 10" ///////// mark your calendars.. for saturday, august 4th! "the fight 4 my mom a-l-s walk- a-thon" will be held "at i-s-u' memorial stadium". "registration" is going on "right now". for a complete list "of event details" go to "wthi-tv dot com". "a local family" .. is giving back to a children's
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 76°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
A cloudy end to the weekend, with showers coming.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Rex rout Sliders

Image

ESPN analyst thinks Etling could make it

Image

Eric Stidman with a really cool cloud and the forecast

Image

Summer Reading Program wraps up

Image

Education Foundation golf outing

Image

Adoption Project Hope

Image

Hamilton Center thanks their employees

Image

Quintin Towles lawsuit against THPD officer

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"