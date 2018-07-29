Pet Saver July 27th

Clear

pet supplies plus in terre haute! let's check it out -- //////////// " hi everyone! i'm don lori with pet supplies plus on the east side of terre haute. today, we have fred strohm with the terre haute humane society with us. this is chance! 8+ years old very loving, sweetheart... go for walks! good ol' dog. may walk a little strange due to an old injury. heartworm positive. saturday afternoon 11:00-3:00 you can adopt chance and other animals at pet supplies plus!" nice and cool conditions will be seen throughout the region today. temperatures will rise to the lower 80's and conditions will be comfortable. temperatures drop to the upper 50's tonight and it will cool and stay
