Speech to Text for Two people facing charges after deadly shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we first told you about the investigation on news 10 this morning. the crawford county sheriff gave us an update. he said the suspects are "jason strawbridge" and "kristine phillippe". they're both facing murder- related charges. the shooting happened around 7-45 last night at a house in bellair illinois. that's north of oblong. police found "sandra kendall" dead with a gunshot wound. detectives are investigating her death as a homicide. a man involved in a standoff in clay county