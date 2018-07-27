Clear

Art in the Park

Wabash Valley Art Guild and River City Art Association are staging an art in the park event on Saturday during the Terre Haute Community Band performance in Fairbanks Park.

Posted: Fri Jul 27 05:24:19 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jul 27 05:35:29 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Art in the Park

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

wabash valley art guild and river city art association are staging an art in the park event on saturday during the terre haute community band performance in fairbanks park at first and oak streets. participating artists will display and sell their works from 7 to 9 p.m. in the lions and kiwanis shelters, which are near the outdoor amphitheater where the band will perform at 8. visitors can browse the paintings, drawings, photographic works and other media on display. some of the artists plan to demonstrate their two- and three- dimensional work during the event. admission is free. 607-0284 facebook about arr in the park. wabash valley art guild and river city art association are staging an art in the park event on saturday during the terre haute community band performance in fairbanks park at first and oak streets. participating artists will display and sell their works from 7 to 9 p.m. in the lions and kiwanis shelters, which are near the outdoor amphitheater where the band will perform at 8. visitors can browse the paintings, drawings, photographic works and other media on display. some of the artists plan to demonstrate their two- and three- dimensional work during the event. admission is free. 607-0284 facebook new overnight -- a semi overturns
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Cooler than normal, nice conditions!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Two people facing charges after deadly shooting

Image

Hospice of the Wabash Valley

Image

Art in the Park

Image

Semi overturns at I-70 exit

Image

Nice and cool conditions will be seen throughout the region today.

Image

Curtis Painter back at Lincoln

Image

Luck throws at Colts camp

Image

Etling makes camp debut

Image

How about that sunset? Eric Stidman has the forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"