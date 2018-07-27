Speech to Text for Art in the Park

wabash valley art guild and river city art association are staging an art in the park event on saturday during the terre haute community band performance in fairbanks park at first and oak streets. participating artists will display and sell their works from 7 to 9 p.m. in the lions and kiwanis shelters, which are near the outdoor amphitheater where the band will perform at 8. visitors can browse the paintings, drawings, photographic works and other media on display. some of the artists plan to demonstrate their two- and three- dimensional work during the event. admission is free.