Nice and cool conditions will be seen throughout the region today.

Friday: Mostly sunny, cooler and nice. High: 81° Friday Night: Partly cloudy, still cool. Low: 59°

Posted: Fri Jul 27 03:24:39 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jul 27 05:15:15 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Friday: Mostly sunny, cooler and nice. High: 81° Friday Night: Partly cloudy, still cool. Low: 59° Saturday: Mostly sunny, nice. High: 82° Detailed Forecast: Nice and cool conditions will be seen throughout the region today. Temperatures will rise to the lower 80's and conditions will be comfortable. Temperatures drop to the upper 50's tonight and it will cool and stay cool through the day on Saturday. Partly cloudy skies tonight will clear up through the day tomorrow. Temperatures will be slightly higher tomorrow afternoon so expect slightly warmer conditions.
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 76°
Cooler than normal, nice conditions!
