Speech to Text for Curtis Painter back at Lincoln

valley today.. quarterback curtis painter back at his alma mater.. vincennes lincoln.. the purdue grad working with local athletes at the alices' football camp .. painter put up big numbers as the quarterback when he played for lincoln.. and he says he's happy to be back to help the alices program. [e7]painter vincennes-sot some of the coaches are guys i played with, so to kind of see them progress and take that role, i'm sure it's just as rewarding for them to help these kids. especially the younger ones, watching them grow and go through the system. that'll be rewarding for them for sure. for all his work giving back.. one terre haute