Luck throws at Colts camp

Indianapolis begins NFL training camp.

Posted: Thu Jul 26 20:09:05 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Jul 26 20:09:05 PDT 2018
Posted By: Casey Miller

england. i'll now send it to casey miller who is with the colts. we've been building up to this for a while.. the first practice of colts training camp here at grand park in westfield.. and the first look in quite some time at quarterback andrew luck. he was a full participant in today's practice session... and yes... we did see him throw a football. it's a positive start to camp for number 12. he finally looks healthy. colts center ryan kelly says luck looks like he could even switch positions. "i think he looks healthier now than he ever has before. he came back and i was like, 'are you a tight end now or something?' he was just yoked. it's good to see him healthy. it's good to see him happy like emotionally and in his head he's where he needs to be." "you see the timing and the work that he's put in. just by him lifting weights, constantly hitting the weights. to get back strong, to get back healthy. you know you see it in his demeanor, he's hungry and he looks forward to putting on a show." still plenty of work to go for andrew luck and the indianapolis colts. they've got two weeks until their first preseason game when the colts go on the road to face the seattle seahawks. indianapolis will be here at westfield's grand park almost every day getting ready for the upcoming season. keep it with sports 10 throughout the next couple of weeks for updates as the colts progress. for now, that's gonna do it for sports. we're going to take a
