Etling makes camp debut

Danny Etling starts camp with Patriots.

Posted: Thu Jul 26 20:07:09 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Jul 26 20:07:10 PDT 2018
Posted By: Casey Miller

Speech to Text for Etling makes camp debut

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

very first training camp practice and it was also the very first camp practice for former terre haute south qb danny etling. no surprise the patriot rookie was one of the first players on the field and the last to leave today. how cool is this, etling next to the legend tom brady. etling had a solid practice. he did fumble once but came right back and threw two touchdown passes. longtime patriots head coach bill belichexk isn't one to hand out compliments, especially to rookies but he likes what he's see from etling so far. "danny is smart and he works hard. been in couple different offensive systems. so he has familiarity with different things. he's smart, works hard. he pays attention. we'll see how it goes. and speaking of danny etling the former terre haute south quarterback joins me after his very first practice. you got it in the books, how would you access how you did. "it was a fun day out there. dream come true. remember going to rose-hulman and seeing the colts practice. jogging out on field and seeing everyone out here. it was dream come true, so it was really fun." you get to see a tom brady none of us get to see, what kind of guy is he. "he's awesome. he's a great guy. its been incredible meeting him. obviously getting to know him, sitting in meeting room with him. see wealth of knowledge he has and how great he is." if your wondering when the first time you can see etling in action with the patriots. their first preseason game is two weeks from today in new england against the redskins. that does it for our danny etling coverage
