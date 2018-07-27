Speech to Text for Remembering Colton Murray with an exhibit

colton strong lives on. news 10 stopped by memorial united methodist church in terre haute today. that's where we found an exhibit called "art smart". kid at the 14th and chestnut community center put the exhibit together. it honors colton murray. colton died in december after battling several medical conditions. organizers say the kids had a great time putting the project together in colton's honor. "they were super eager to learn something new and express themselves with it. it was pretty awesome seeing them blossom and grow as little artists. " you still have time to stop by the exhibit. it'll be up until july 29th.