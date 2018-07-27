Speech to Text for The Parade of Classrooms in Vigo County

but local teachers are already showing off their classrooms. the vigo county school corporation held the "parade of elementary classrooms" today. the event gives teachers a chance to display their classroom setups and management skills. it also gives other teachers inspiration for their other classrooms. in the end, it's all about ways to incorporate "new" ideas for students. "i always get excited every year to get my classroom ready for boys and girls. hopefully create a space that's inviting and a place that they're excited to be and also conducive to learning." there were also vendors set up to help teachers with supplies and other needs for the start of the school year.