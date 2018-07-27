Clear

Fill the Van at Texas Roadhouse

Posted: Thu Jul 26 19:17:23 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Jul 26 19:17:23 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

already preparing to head back to school. school supplies may be one of the top items on your back to school list. texas roadhouse in terre haute is helping out with that. the restaurant held a "fill the van" drive today. donations of school supplies and backpacks were accepted. these supplies cover students in grades k through 12. participants say educating the youth is a community effort. "i know how it's like to be those kids that don't have anything and go to school the first day with nothing. so they're going to have something." "if everyone would do a little piece to help out a community, you know everything helps. anything, anyone can do. everything matters." there's still time to donate. the drive will last until july 28th. the times are on your screen. texas roadhouse is located at 2-0-1 east turner street in terre haute. school is not in session yet
