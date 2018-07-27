Clear

Home buying up locally

the terre haute housing market is strong... in fact...there's a need for more homes to sell. news 10's heather good is live outside "berkshire hathoway" on downtown terre haute. she has more on local demand... and who's buying. patrece... experts here say -- terre haute -- like the rest of the country... is seeing a shortage of inventory. there are more buyers than homes. terre haute realtor -- chip miller -- says people are starting to feel better about buying homes after the economic crisis in 2008. he explains... lendors have money available... and interest rates are creeping up ... pushing more people into the market. in terre haute... miller says the average single family home price is around uh hundred and twenty-five thousand dollars... but the hottest market is the "step-up buyer". chip miller, senior vice president berkshire hathaway newlin-miller, realtors says, "when you get to prices of let's say $150,000 to $250,000 there's a very large pool of buyers in that market right now." miller says this price point is the most competive locally ... however... a third of home buyers are young people... and a majority of them are looking for their first homes. "the millennial age group, those that are thirty-six years and younger, they make up or biggest buying pool of any generation that we've had. they surpass the baby boomer era and the national association of realtors continues to study this and they show the millennials are our largest buyer overall nationwide." we asked you on facebook what you think of the local housing market... some say it can be difficult to find a quality home that is still affordable. miller says -- in general -- it is still more affordable to buy than it is to pay rent each month. miller explains ... there are programs out there to help home buyers. he recommends working with a lender and realtor you trust to get the best deal. live in terre haute, heather good, news 10. people in terre haute have a chance to meet the people who represent
