Speech to Text for Dinner held to benefit Officer Rob Pitts Memorial

support the family of a fallen officer. bethesda gardens senior living community in terre haute held a special dinner tonight. a drive through pork chop dinner. for 5 dollars you got a pork chop, baked potato, green beans and dessert. all proceeds from tonight's dinner will go to the "rob pitts memorial fund". terre haute police officer pitts was killed in the line of duty in may. [b10]dinner benefit for ofc pitts-sot ..we know how important community is and when we have an individual of our community that's ya know essentially sacrificed his life saving our community ...what better way to show support than raising money for his memorial fund. the staff at bethesda gardens was hoping to serve as many as 600 meals tonight...raising around 3- thousand dollars.