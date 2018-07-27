Speech to Text for Car crashes into Brazil restaurant

pick up the pieces after a car runs into their building. it happened at "eddy's sandwhich shop" in brazil. our clay county media partner told news 10 customers and workers were inside the building at the time of the crash. three people suffered minor injuries. at this time, authorities are not releasing the name of the driver. however, police say she was semi-conscious when emergency crews arrived on the scene. the cause of the crash remains under investigation. communities all over the state of