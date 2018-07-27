Speech to Text for Shelburn Interurban Project

building new life. the "interurban dee-pot" in shelburn has been around since 19-11. people in the town have wanted the interior renovated. the shelburn council recently received bids for the project. but -- many of them were higher than expected. this week -- project organizers met with a contractor to re-work the plans. the goal is to have work completed by late november. we're in the final stretch of summer