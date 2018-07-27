Speech to Text for Digging into the United Methodist Village State Report

money to pay the facility's bills. we've been following financial concerns at united methodist village in lawrenceville, illinois. workers told bureau chief, gary brian, they weren't getting paid. news 10 first told you about this new inspection report last night. gary's been going through it..talking to families who may be impacted. he joins us now live in lawrenceville to tell us what he's learned. [b11]united methodist village folo-live pkg i received two reports from the illinois department of public health. they begin to paint a picture of whats going on at the facility. last time we talked with john cox he was frustrated with united methodist village. since then not much has changed. "i've been very watchful of my visits with my parents. seeing how things are being done. seeing if there is any improvement. if theres no improvement. if things are deteriorating." now a new report released from the illinois department of public health has john and many others like him upset. "i'm very...very...i'm not sure if angry is the word or if it's just upsetting. i don't see a justification for it." a state inspector interviewed staff members.. and looked at financial records. according to the report the united methodist village has been pulling money from resident's trust funds. staff members said the money was moved to pay bills. the report also states that the ceo has been the one requesting this movement of funds. according to the report this first began in october of 20--17. the total amount moved was $17,000. the report states that there have been a number of similar transfers in the last year. the illinois department of public health says these are violations of state code. the facility now must submit a plan of correction to the state. meanwhile... john still wants the transparency he was asking for weeks ago. "i would love to see an entire audit done to the facility. right down to the last nickle if they can. you know money is being spent, is it being spent wisely. is it being thrown away. the idph says they are still investigating the situation here at united methodist village. live in lawrenceville, gary brian, news 10. now we take a first