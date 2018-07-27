Speech to Text for Terre Haute Fire Department Training

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

working hard to keep you safe. that's been on the minds of our local law enforcement and fire departments this week. the terre haute fire department has been hard at work training. you're seeing photos from their live fire training. you can see they're fighting controlled fires and lugging their gear. all practice for the real thing. you may have had some questions about the new "special event ordinance" for terre haute. this morning.. you were