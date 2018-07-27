Speech to Text for Walgreens Drug Take Back

to fight the opioid epidemic. 31-stores have added bins for used prescriptions you don't want any more. news 10s sarah lehman is live at one of those stores right here in the valley. she tells us how the new addition helps the cause. patrece rondrell .. it's right back there where the drop off is located. walgreens has asked me not to be right by the drop off for fear of overhearing someones personal information. i'm currently in the over the counter medicine aisle. here we have allergy medicines, pain and fever reducers, nighttime pills and other over the counters that you have to actually take one of these cards and get it from the pharmacy counter. these are just a few examples of what you can put into the drop off. it's point is to help terre haute and indiana with the opiod epidemic. here you can drop off any unused, unwanted or expired prescriptions or medicines like what i just showed you. the only thing you can't put in there are needles, liquids and inhalers. since walgreens started these drop offs in 20- 16 they've collected about two hundred seventy tons of medicine. this way, they can't get into the wrong persons hadns. it also keeps the enviornment clean it's something that needs to be taked more advantage of in the community. [b5]walgreens locations drug take back-live sot "everything that's kind of happening in the world. in society and especially in terre haute like the drug usage especially with pharmaceuticals i do feel as though it's a good idea. just remember keep others in mind and lets try to make the world a better place like that's all that this is really about. there is also a new location in the vincennes walgreens. for more information and for all the locations in indiana and illinois you can visit our website -- wthitv dot com for now live in walgreens sarah lehman news 10. back to you