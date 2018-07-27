Clear

Off the Beaten Path: Yacht Maker

Posted: Thu Jul 26 15:13:52 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Jul 26 15:13:52 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

is based.. just off highway-"50" "in washington". news 10's.. "ross rowling" toured the facility this week.. and found "some pure luxury".. as he steps "off the beaten path". /////// tucked neatly amongst the cornfields in southern indiana. "boat number 219 is on the line right now." a lakelovers paradise. "we saw a houseboat out on a lake and we got together the next sunday after church and decided ya know with his marine stuff and my rv stuff, let's build some houseboats." that was almost 30 years ago. sheldon graber's been building houseboats ever since. "the first boats i built back in the 90's, they were 30 and 40 thousand dollar boats. two years ago we delivered one at 1.2 million. " first the hulls...then the home...finally the haul away... he's shipped boats all over the country, and lived in other places, until he realized it was time to bring the boat biz back home. "once you get away from indiana, you realize what indiana is. " over time, it's turned into a family business. "what other jobs do you get to go out and see all over the country." sheldon's son dillon is taking on more of a role. his wife haley, too. "it's a really close knit family atmosphere, a lot of the guys have been here for a long time, again working with my husband and my father in law. it's awesome." it's a purchase that most of the customers dream of... "next week the couple from california is coming in to see their boat which is about done." "it's awesome having the customer come in and see the specific thing we designed for him and his boat, it just really makes you realize that they're going to love the product." who knew southern indiana would be a destination, for yachts.... in washington with chief photojournalist mike latta, ross rowling news 10. //////// will "rain" visit us this evening? that's what we need to find- out. meteorologist "eric stidman".. joins us now.. from the storm team-"10" weather center. update us "eric"! /////////// a few spotty showers possible then a clearing sky. some nice weather for your friday.
