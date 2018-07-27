Speech to Text for Opioid Epidemic Summit

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

opioid summit".. was held yesterday in indianapolis.. "for justice professionals". nearly "1"-thousand people "all together".. learnin how to combat this growing problem. news 10's.. "garrett brown".. was at that summit. he joins us now.. to explain more about .. what can be done here "locally" to win this battle! "garrett"... ////// there were twelve people on vigo county's team at the historic summit. some of those being court judges who come across many cases involving opioid abuse. today i sat down with one of these judges to better understand what he sees on a daily basis. judge michael lewis presides over superior court division six in vigo county. he was one of four county judges who attended the event. all with the goal of helping the state opioid crisis. "this opioid program is just another tool for us to use. to help people with their drug problems to keep them away from the criminal justice system." judge lewis says one of the biggest take aways was from a lecture on the legal implications of addiction. the lecture went into detail about the use of medication- assisted treatments like methadone. overall reflecting on the responsibilities for criminal justice professionals helping those in need. "when your involved in the justice system you talk about our constitutional responsibilities for rehabilitation. but now with rehabilitation and consequences and safety is saving lives. people are dying on our case loads. dying when they get out of jail." some of the information might not be new. but its this enforcement that judge lewis hopes to incorporate to help those suffering from opioid addiction. "it's just what needs to be done. locking people up all the time is not the thing. working with the community, working with leaders to figure out what is best." now judge lewis says that the wabash valley is ahead of the game when it comes to handling this national epidemic. at the top of the hour.. i'll break down how the county's teamwork.. is better helping those in need. back to you. ///////// "1"-way indiana is trying to stop "the opioid epidemic".. is by